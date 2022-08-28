EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden has an exciting opportunity for animal lovers. They are looking for Docents, adult volunteers who interact with guests to enhance their zoo experience. The deadline to apply is September 1.

What are the requirements to be a Docent?

To be a Docent, participants must be at least 18 years old and a member of the zoo. They also must complete specialized training of how to provide an educational interpretation of the different exhibits, biological facts about the animals and the animals themselves. They also learn how to handle and interpret the zoo’s ambassador animals to zoo guests.

Docents run educational programs for members of the community including groups like: schools, scout groups, senior citizens, civic organizations and summer campers.

Within the programs they run, Docents can teach about everything from wildlife and the environment to conservation efforts.

Interested applicants can fill out the application and find out more information at the Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden website.