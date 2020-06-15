What reopened in the Tri-State on Monday?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

(WEHT) – Many businesses opened their doors again on Monday with restrictions lifting in both Kentucky and Indiana.

Some businesses, like schools, large venues, and night clubs, remain closed.

FULL REOPENING LIST:

  • Mesker Park Zoo
  • Evansville Civic Center
  • Tropicana Evansville
  • Malco Theaters
  • Kentucky daycares
  • OTS busses
  • Bureau of Motor Vehicles
  • Jasper City Hall
  • Owensboro youth ball diamonds
  • Owensboro youth sports leagues using city facilities and following state safety guidelines
  • Owensboro youth golf lessons camps, and programs
  • Boys & Girls Club of Evansville
  • Castlen Dog Park

LATEST LOCAL NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories