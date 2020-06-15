What reopened in the Tri-State on Monday?

(WEHT) – Many businesses opened their doors again on Monday with restrictions lifting in both Kentucky and Indiana.

Some businesses, like schools, large venues, and night clubs, remain closed.

FULL REOPENING LIST:

Mesker Park Zoo

Evansville Civic Center

Tropicana Evansville

Malco Theaters

Kentucky daycares

OTS busses

Bureau of Motor Vehicles

Jasper City Hall

Owensboro youth ball diamonds

Owensboro youth sports leagues using city facilities and following state safety guidelines

Owensboro youth golf lessons camps, and programs

Boys & Girls Club of Evansville

Castlen Dog Park

