What reopened in the Tri-State on Monday?

(WEHT) – Many businesses opened their doors again on Monday with restrictions lifting in both Kentucky and Indiana.
Some businesses, like schools, large venues, and night clubs, remain closed.
FULL REOPENING LIST:
- Mesker Park Zoo
- Evansville Civic Center
- Tropicana Evansville
- Malco Theaters
- Kentucky daycares
- OTS busses
- Bureau of Motor Vehicles
- Jasper City Hall
- Owensboro youth ball diamonds
- Owensboro youth sports leagues using city facilities and following state safety guidelines
- Owensboro youth golf lessons camps, and programs
- Boys & Girls Club of Evansville
- Castlen Dog Park
