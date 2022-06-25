NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Fourth of July is a much loved holiday for many Americans. Dazzling lights paint the sky for an amazing night to celebrate our independence. While fireworks may be fun, there are rules in place to make sure they don’t become out of hand. The Newburgh Police Department is reminding residents of the rules and regulations ahead of July 4th.

According to town regulations, consumer fireworks cannot be used, ignited, or discharged within Newburgh except during:

Between 5:00 p.m. and two hours after sunset on June 29 – July 3 and July 5 – 9.

Between 10:00 a.m. and midnight on July 4.

Between 10:00 a.m. on December 31 and 1:00 a.m. on January 1.

City officials say that if you use consumer fireworks outside these times, you could be fined up to $1,000 with each use counting as a separate offense. To read Newburgh’s full ordinance, click here.