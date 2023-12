HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – We often talk about scams to look out for and how scammers are finding ways to fool the public. Now, a scam in our area is targeting seniors, and it starts with an innocent looking Medicare statement.

Gina Downs with Senior Connection joined Shelley Kirk to discuss the scam, how it works, and what you should look for to avoid being scammed. You can view their full interview in the video player above.