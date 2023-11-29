HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – What was once a bank branch and shops in Evansville is now a vital resource for the University of Evansville and the mental health community.

UE introduced the new Mental Health and Wellness Clinic at Lincoln and Weinbach earlier this month. UE President, Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz, says the facility, along with the Emily M. Young Assessment Center, marks a significant stride towards a better future for families grappling with mental health concerns.

Dr. Kevin Jordan, the director of clinical psychology at the University of Evansville, joined Shelley Kirk on Eyewitness News First at Four on Wednesday to discuss the services offered at the clinic, and how it was needed in the community. You can view their full interview in the video player above.