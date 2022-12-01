EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – On Wednesday, the Evansville Police Department announced on Facebook a mysterious package was delivered to them from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan. The package came with instructions not to open it until December 1.

EPD posted an update on Thursday after opening the package and revealing its contents:

(Courtesy: Evansville Police Department)

“It seems Santa accidentally shipped two elves to their department and this guy got rerouted here.” said the post on Facebook. “After speaking with the MCSO, it seems ‘Snitch’ has appeared at their department for the past 5 years on December 1st and this guy might be a relative of his.”

EPD are now asking the public what they should name the elf.