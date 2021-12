EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Many Tri-State residents Friday night were wondering, are those UFO’s in the night sky? Thankfully, they are identified, and they’re the Starlink Satellites.

The satellites provide high-speed internet across the globe and are owned by SpaceX’s Elon Musk. They will appear, at times, several times a week. Currently there are a little over 1700 of them in orbit.

If you want to track the next time the satellites will be overhead, you can click here.