What will be built where the 420 Main building stood?

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Officials are hoping that the demolition of the 420 Main building will bring a breath of fresh air to downtown Evansville.

Domo Development, the current owner of the property, is looking to build two new buildings at the site as well as a park. The buildings would be mixed use with office space, retail and restaurants on the first floor and apartments on the upper floors. Officials say Domo is working on completing funding for the project before moving forward.

Director of Metropolitan Development Kelley Coures says that some of the debris from the implosion will used as compaction for the lot.