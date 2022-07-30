HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After spending most of the day drifting down the Ohio River, the notorious camper that caught the interest of thousands of Tri-Staters has been recovered.

Uniontown Water Rescue says they worked alongside Henderson City County Rescue to get the camper out of waters — at least what was left of it. They shared images on social media of the recovery, one of which showed damage the camper took after they got it into shallow waters.

“Not the ending we were hoping for but at least it’s no longer a navigational issue!” shared Uniontown Water Rescue on social media.

The agency says after five hours of towing it to the ramp, it broke into pieces. Uniontown Water Rescue thanks Tri-State Towing and those who responded to help.