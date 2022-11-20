WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — People scrolling through social media recently may have recently noticed the emergence of a trend by the name of “9PM Routine’.

Law enforcement agencies around the country, including right here in the Tri-State, have been hopping on the bandwagon to promote this campaign. The whole purpose of it is to remind everyone to lock their doors and avoid preventable crimes.

“Hope everyone had a great Sunday Funday. Roll on over into an awesome Monday, after completing the #9PM routine!” says the Washington Police Department on social media. They’re reminding the public to:

Remove your valuables

Lock your car

Turn on exterior lights

Activate security alarms and surveillance systems

Despite its recent resurgence, the 9PM Routine was actually started in 2017 by a sheriff’s office in Florida.