EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Thunderbolts are back on the ice! The team announced their upcoming home and away games, as well as the teams they’ll be going head-to-head with.
Of the ten opposing teams in the SPHL, their most common opponent will be Vermillion County. Out of all the home games to be played at the Ford Center this season, the Thunderbolts will take on the Squad City Storm six times. A spokesperson with the organization says the two teams have garnered quite a rivalry over the past several seasons.
According to officials, the Thunderbolts’ next big announcement will take place very soon with details of their Promotional Calendar. Their regular season schedule can be found below. Home games are in bold. Away game times are local — home game times are Central.
2022-2023 Evansville Thunderbolts Regular Season Schedule
- Friday October 21, 2022 Evansville @ Knoxville 7:35
- Saturday October 22, 2022 Knoxville @ Evansville 7:00
- Tuesday October 25, 2022 Vermilion County @ Evansville 10:00
- Friday October 28, 2022 Evansville @ Peoria 7:15
- Saturday October 29, 2022 Evansville @ Peoria 7:15
- Sunday October 30, 2022 Evansville @ Quad City 2:10
- Friday November 4, 2022 Pensacola @ Evansville 7:00
- Saturday November 5, 2022 Pensacola @ Evansville 7:00
- Friday November 11, 2022 Huntsville @ Evansville 7:00
- Sunday November 13, 2022 Quad City @ Evansville 3:00
- Friday November 18, 2022 Evansville @ Birmingham 7:00
- Saturday November 19, 2022 Evansville @ Birmingham 7:00
- Wednesday November 23, 2022 Evansville @ Peoria 7:15
- Friday November 25, 2022 Evansville @ Huntsville 7:00
- Sunday November 27, 2022 Evansville @ Vermilion County 4:00
- Friday December 2, 2022 Quad City @ Evansville 7:00
- Saturday December 3, 2022 Quad City @ Evansville 7:00
- Sunday December 4, 2022 Evansville @ Vermilion County 4:00
- Tuesday December 6, 2022 Evansville @ Huntsville 7:00
- Saturday December 10, 2022 Vermilion County @ Evansville 7:00
- Saturday December 17, 2022 Quad City @ Evansville 7:00
- Friday December 23, 2022 Evansville @ Huntsville 7:00
- Wednesday December 28, 2022 Birmingham @ Evansville 7:00
- Friday December 30, 2022 Evansville @ Peoria 7:15
- Saturday December 31, 2022 Peoria @ Evansville 7:00
- Thursday January 5, 2023 Evansville @ Birmingham 7:00
- Saturday January 7, 2023 Peoria @ Evansville 7:00
- Wednesday January 11, 2023 Huntsville @ Evansville 7:00
- Friday January 13, 2023 Evansville @ Birmingham 7:00
- Saturday January 14, 2023 Evansville @ Huntsville 7:00
- Friday January 20, 2023 Evansville @ Vermilion County 7:00
- Saturday January 21, 2023 Evansville @ Knoxville 7:35
- Sunday January 22, 2023 Huntsville @ Evansville 3:00
- Friday January 27, 2023 Macon @ Evansville 7:00
- Saturday January 28, 2023 Macon @ Evansville 7:00
- Friday February 3, 2023 Fayetteville @ Evansville 7:00
- Saturday February 4, 2023 Fayetteville @ Evansville 7:00
- Friday February 10, 2023 Quad City @ Evansville 7:00
- Saturday February 11, 2023 Evansville @ Quad City 7:10
- Friday February 17, 2023 Evansville @ Vermilion County 7:00
- Saturday February 18, 2023 Evansville @ Vermilion County 7:00
- Friday February 24, 2023 Evansville @ Peoria 7:15
- Saturday February 25, 2023 Peoria @ Evansville 7:00
- Sunday February 26, 2023 Quad City @ Evansville 3:00
- Saturday March 4, 2023 Evansville @ Peoria 7:15
- Friday March 10, 2023 Vermilion County @ Evansville 7:00
- Saturday March 11, 2023 Vermilion County @ Evansville 7:00
- Thursday March 16, 2023 Knoxville @ Evansville 7:00
- Friday March 17, 2023 Evansville @ Birmingham 7:00
- Saturday March 18, 2023 Birmingham @ Evansville 7:00
- Friday March 24, 2023 Evansville @ Pensacola 7:05
- Saturday March 25, 2023 Evansville @ Pensacola 7:05
- Sunday March 26, 2023 Evansville @ Pensacola 4:05
- Friday March 31, 2023 Evansville @ Vermilion County 7:00
- Saturday April 1, 2023 Vermilion County @ Evansville 7:00
- Friday April 7, 2023 Birmingham @ Evansville 7:00