EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Thunderbolts are back on the ice! The team announced their upcoming home and away games, as well as the teams they’ll be going head-to-head with.

Of the ten opposing teams in the SPHL, their most common opponent will be Vermillion County. Out of all the home games to be played at the Ford Center this season, the Thunderbolts will take on the Squad City Storm six times. A spokesperson with the organization says the two teams have garnered quite a rivalry over the past several seasons.

According to officials, the Thunderbolts’ next big announcement will take place very soon with details of their Promotional Calendar. Their regular season schedule can be found below. Home games are in bold. Away game times are local — home game times are Central.

2022-2023 Evansville Thunderbolts Regular Season Schedule