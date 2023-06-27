HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro city officials are reminding the public to exercise safe firework handling and observe city ordinances for Fourth of July celebrations.

City Ordinance 16-2011 states that fireworks can be used between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on most days, with the hour being extended to midnight on July 3 and July 4. No one under the age of 18 is allowed to use fireworks, and fireworks can not be used within 200 feet of any structure or motor vehicle.

City Hall, Owensboro Transit System, Parks Administration Office and the Sanitation Department will be closed on July 4 in observance of the holiday. All sanitation routes will be delayed by one day.