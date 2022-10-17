EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Water and Sewer Utility announced the dates for their annual fall leaf collection for Evansville customers.

Customers who pay their monthly EWSU bill can participate in the annual Fall Leaf Collection Program from October 31 to December 9. During this period, eligible residents can place properly bagged leaves next to the curb for pickup by Republic Services on their regular trash collection day.

According to a release, leaves not placed in biodegradable bags will not be picked up. Heavy trash pickups will not be scheduled during the program, and will resume on Monday, December 12.

Officials say apartment complexes, mobile home communities business and commercial customers, and utility customers who live outside the city of Evansville are not eligible.