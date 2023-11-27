HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Evansville’s Christmas tree may soon be shining again.

The tree was initially lit during a ceremony on November 16, but crews were seen stripping the lights off the tree last week following online backlash. Locals on social media said the Evansville tree looked disappointing when compared to other local community Christmas trees.

Officials have not announced a date for the tree’s second reveal, but crews at the Civic Center were seen testing the tree’s lights during the day on Monday.

Eyewitness News Anchor Hannah Haerle gave us a closer look at the new lights on the Civic Center’s Tree. You can view that segment in the video player below:

