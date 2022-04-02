EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Get your solar eclipse glasses back out, because Evansville will see another one soon! Unlike the previous eclipse in August of 2017, the path for the next eclipse passes directly over Evansville and will be total, darkening the sky for just under three minutes.

The Evansville Museum says they’re meeting with other area organizations and agencies to discuss planning for the event. The museum tells us the group hopes to make Evansville an eclipse destination and attract thousands of additional visitors to experience the event in southern Indiana.

While it has been nearly five years since our last solar eclipse, we won’t have to wait that long for the next one. April 8, 2024, is the date for the highly anticipated solar eclipse, only two years away.

Museum officials say the meeting will take place in the Large Meeting Room at Central Library in Downtown Evansville on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 10 a.m. This comes two years before the eclipse will darken the Evansville skyline.