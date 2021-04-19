Where are they on that project: Apollo High School expansion

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The school year at Apollo High School is winding down. But construction is picking up on a new addition, which brings new classrooms and changes to the more than 50-year-old high school in Owensboro.

You can see the cinderblocks that are making up the walls, holes where windows will be placed, and just down there, the framework to the new entryway here at Apollo High School. And in at least several months from now, you may soon see students use this new addition.

“We’re looking forward to the upgrade,” said Rick Lasley, Principal at Apollo High School.

The new 66,000 square foot wing will add nearly than 30 classrooms, new wings for Apollo’s agriculture and engineering programs, and a new entrance, where buses will pick up and drop students just off of Gemini Drive. School officials say the expansion is needed because of a lack of available space for their nearly 1,400 students.

“One of the drivers for this project was some of the inadequate spaces in the existing school, and wanting to bring those educational opportunities up to an equal standard with the rest of the county,” said David Shutt, Director of Maintenance and Operations at DCPS.

“The old part of the building here at Apollo, we’ve got some upstairs classrooms that are very small, most would look into those classrooms and think of them as storage spaces. So, we needed an upgrade to double some of my classroom sizes,” adds Lasley.

Walls for the engineering and agriculture wing will go up in the coming weeks. They expect the expansion to be done in time for the start of next school year in August. Once the new wing is open, attention turns to the existing school building, where they’ll combine some classrooms to make them bigger, and turn the cafeteria into a commons area. That process will take up to two years.

“We’re going to renovate the science area, where each science teacher, not only has a classroom, but they have their own lab that’s all in one room,” says Lasley.

“I’m hopeful that they will have a brand new building and a great learning environment,” Shutt adds.

(This story was originally published on April 19, 2021)