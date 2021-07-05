Where Are They On That Project: Daviess County Middle School

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Coming soon to Owensboro’s east side: the brand new Daviess County Middle School.

Daviess County Public Schools Maintenance & Operations Director David Shutt says crews are installing the new school’s storm shelters now that the foundation has been poured and are also working around the perimeter of the school.

While the site near US 60 and Highway 54 may not look like much now, Shutt says construction is expected to finish up within a year, with classes scheduled to begin there for the 2022-2023 school year.

Shutt says the new site will give the school district enough space to grow if they need to in years to come, noting the area will provide better traffic flow for families than the current location, much closer to downtown Owensboro.

The school’s layout and design took inspiration from several sources. Shutt says school administrators wanted a central courtyard for students and teachers and they took trips to other schools in the area, including a few schools in Indiana.

The construction is being handled by Danco Construction, who say the school’s storm shelter set up is unique in its layout and design.