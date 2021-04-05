Where are they on that project: Fairfield Memorial Hospital

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT)- Almost 25 years after its last expansion, Fairfield Memorial Hospital is growing again!

Hospital CEO Kathy Bunting says the expansion will help them maintain the standard of practice that is expected at both rural and metropolitan hospitals while also allowing them to evolve to the needs of southern Illinois.

Bunting estimates that the number of patients coming to the hospital’s emergency room over the past 18 months for both medical and mental health services have tripled, a troubling sign in an area she calls a “mental health desert.”

Along with bringing the emergency and urgent care departments together, Bunting says the hospital plans to add behavioral health rooms to keep patients safe during their stay, along with private spaces for victims of sexual assault.

The expansion is being managed by Haskell, a Florida-based construction company specializing in health care projects. Haskell employee Dave Balz says they want to be a good neighbor during their project and deliver on the trust put in them for the expansion.

Bunting says they hope to have the building’s exterior done by the end of the month and the expansion ready to go by August.

