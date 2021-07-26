Where Are They On That Project: Forge on Main

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A large construction project to provide affordable housing is underway on North Main Street in Evansville. The project is moving into the old Buehler’s IGA that closed its doors in December of 2017.

The Forge on Main is under construction to become one and two bedroom apartment units.

“Full laundry in each facility,” says Kelley Coures, the Executive Director of the Department of Metropolitan Development. “An exercise room, community room, centralized place to get your mail to have those FedEx boxes dropped of so they’re secure, and there is in the fourth building 15,000 square feet of commercial retail.”

Coures says owners are looking at possibilities such as grocery store opportunities to fill the space.

It’s a project that’s been in the works the last few years. And they’re a few months shy of starting to open things up.

“COVID slowed us down for a while but things are starting to pick up,” says Brandon Fehrenbacher, the superintendent. “We hope to have some of the units done by the end of the year but it’ll be early next year before it gets done.”

Coures said once this is all said and done, this will become affordable housing and he thinks this will really help the people in the community.

“We think there will be a lot of interest in the retail space. We think there will be a lot of interest in the units,” said Coures. “Maybe people who work at Berry, who work at Deaconess, who work at CenterPoint Energy will be looking for a place to live because younger people want to live work and play in the same place so you have all those elements right here that should come together and be successful.”