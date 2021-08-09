Where Are They On That Project: Henderson Christian Community Outreach

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- With drooping ceiling tiles, impromptu office space, and freezers that require more power than the building can provide, it’s more than time for a change for the Henderson Christian Community Outreach.

The Christian Outreach held a groundbreaking ceremony in early April, with the hopes that construction would begin in June. Four months after that ceremony, officials are hoping construction will finally begin in early August after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to delay the start of construction.

Kelsi Dunham says the hope is still to have the building ready and open by the end of 2021. As their physical footprint increases, Dunham says they’ll finally have the space to handle all of their responsibilities in the county. Dunham says the Christian Outreach offers much more than just groceries. Dunham says they offer spiritual help, financial literacy classes, and plenty more.

Dunham says they’ve been honored by having all the land donated to them by the community they serve.