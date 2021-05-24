Where are they on that project: Huntingburg Airport

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT)- It’s a hub servicing pilots and Tri-State companies alike but now, the Huntingburg Airport is getting ready to take off on the next phase of their expansion project.

Airport manager Travis McQueen says the runways will expand from 5000 feet long and 75 feet wide to 5100 feet long and 100 feet wide. The project has been a decade in the works and comes after officials cut the ribbon on the airport’s new under-the-runway tunnel, the first of its kind in Indiana earlier this year.

The runway project is set to begin in June and McQueen hopes to have it done by early September, weather permitting. McQueen says he wants the airport to remain an economic engine in Dubois County and southwest Indiana, noting that “it’s all about the jobs.”

McQueen notes that the federal government will pick up the tab for most of the project’s $14 million cost.

(This story was originally published on May 24, 2021)