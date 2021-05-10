Where are they on that project: Jefferson Elementary School

HENDERSON, KENTUCKY (WEHT)– Just behind South Middle School in Henderson lies the construction site for the new Jefferson Elementary School building. Henderson County Schools Superintendent Bob Lawson said the original school building is wearing down from old age.

“Our old school was built in the 60s so we were nearing sixty years old at that school,” Lawson said.

The nearly $18 million project is nearing its midpoint. When finished, the building will house around 400 students.

“Now that we have good weather, we’re really starting to see some great progress with the exterior walls coming up and the infrastructure that’s being built,” Lawson said.

More work including brick, windows, and sidewalk work will be done through late fall, as well as work on the parking lot to create separate bus and parent pick up-drop off pathways.

A storm shelter will also be in the building to protect students and staff.

Modern classrooms and multiple learning labs will also exist inside to best serve the students attending school there.

“What I think will be really interesting is that there’s going to be a media center in the center of the school. It really embraces reading and gives space for students’ exploration and learning,” Lawson said. “We couldn’t be more excited and feel so blessed. This community has invested in excellence and given our kids an opportunity to go to a school like this.”

Officials expect the building to open up in January 2022.