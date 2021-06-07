Where Are They On That Project: Owensboro Country Club

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – For more than 100 years, the Owensboro Country Club hosted golf tournaments, fireworks shows and community events.

Now, it is working on some new features for a new look in its second century of business.

There’s been a lot of noise recently at a place that requires silence when you play on the links. Some of it comes from the new paddock under construction. The 4,500 square foot feature, will include a four season room, a full-service kitchen, and it can hold up to 130 people. General Manager Dane McLaird says it can adapt to all seasons.

“It’s designed to be able to act like you’re in a cabana resort feel and in Florida with fans and air conditioning units being able to pull out the humidity such as we live in a very humid client here and in Kentucky,” he said.

The new paddock costs $1.4 million to build, and it is expected to open as soon as next month. McLaird says they wanted it to blend with the club’s history..

“When you look at the Paddock. And you look at the brick style and everything like that we wanted that to feel like a new, it’s a new facility and it’s got all the bells and whistles, but it also has that 102-year-old look to it,” he explained.

It’s also close to the nearly completed par 3 course, composed of five holes ranging from 60 to 85 yards, which is expected to open as soon as Father’s Day.

“It’s going to allow families to come out and get engaged in golf hopefully the kids or whoever might be might take a bigger interest in a golf,” McLaird said.

The next phase includes building a new clubhouse, which will be built on the site of the old one, which stood here for nearly 70 years. McLaird said they wanted to build a new one to keep up with other venues around the Owensboro area, and to make it more modern.

“The competition in rent around town was was escalating with you know, your convention centers and Bluegrass Museums, and in our ballroom like I said, was very tired looking and it just didn’t you know, give the look that brides or another events wanted to do,” says McLaird.

The new clubhouse will be 12,000 to 15,000 square feet and will cost at least four million dollars to build. McLaird says construction may not be done for another four to five years.

(This story was originally published on June 7, 2021)