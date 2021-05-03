Where are they on that project: Penguins of Patagonia

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The sounds of progress can be heard throughout Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden as the new home of Humboldt penguins begins to form.

Construction started a year ago.

The goal is to make the penguins feel comfortable while giving you the chance for a closer look.

Not only will you be able to watch outside the penguins throughout the day, but you’ll be able to feed them fish as well.

As the habitat forms, crews will build educational components for the exhibit as well.

So where are they on that project? Danny Schembre says it’s a moving target, but they’re looking at the middle to end of August.

Once the exhibit is built, training begins for the keepers and staff as well as moving the penguins in their new home.

Fundraising also continues on the $7.7 million project. Last year the City of Evansville delayed its funding of over $400,000.

With summer on the doorstep, the zoo hopes to stay on target with construction, bringing you one step closer to the penguins.