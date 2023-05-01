HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Dubois, Gibson, Vanderburgh and Warrick counties all have contested races in the Indiana 2023 Primary Election. But where and when will residents be able to cast their vote?

The election will be held on Tuesday, May 2 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. across the entire state. For a complete list of polling locations near you, you can check the Indiana Voters portal and click where it says “Find your Polling Place”.

Eyewitness News will be following the contested races in the counties listed above, including the mayoral races in Boonville, Evansville and Huntingburg.