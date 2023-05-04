HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Saturday, May 6 is Free Comic Book Day. Participating comic book shops across the country will be offering a selection of free titles to encourage first-time readers and life-long comic fans to come to their specialty stores.
In addition to free comics, many stores also have special events including costume contests and promotional sales. Here’s a look at some of the events planned at comic shops in Evansville, Owensboro and Jasper.
Evansville
- Book Broker
- Doors open at 10 a.m.
- Special guests include local comic creators David Branstetter and Todd Fox.
- Comic Quest
- Event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Special guests include writer Anne Joyce, tattoo artist Elder Nahun, cosplayer Alex Higgens and local artists Akpan Akpan, Heather Landry, Jake Harris and Tim Smith.
Owensboro
- Big Bang
- Store opens at 10 a.m.
- Special guests include Robert Lamb (writer and storyboard artist for ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’ and She-Ra, Princess of Power’ series) and Shawn Lamb (author of the ‘Allon’ series and scriptwriter for ‘Bravestarr’).
- Costume contests.
- Sidewalk sales 50-75% off.
Jasper
- Game Knight
- Store opens at 12 p.m.
- Costume contest at 12:30 p.m.
- Pokémon Spelling Bee at 1 p.m.
- Vendors selling crafts including Wibbly Wobbly Crafts, Sienar Customs, Miscellany Market, Remade by Brenda.
- $1 and $2 comic books sold for 50 cents each and 15% off all manga and trade paper backs. 15% off figures.
Free Comic Book Day is celebrated at participating shops every year on the first Saturday in May. For a list of free titles that will be available this year, check the Free Comic Book Day website.