HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Saturday, May 6 is Free Comic Book Day. Participating comic book shops across the country will be offering a selection of free titles to encourage first-time readers and life-long comic fans to come to their specialty stores.

In addition to free comics, many stores also have special events including costume contests and promotional sales. Here’s a look at some of the events planned at comic shops in Evansville, Owensboro and Jasper.

Evansville

Book Broker Doors open at 10 a.m. Special guests include local comic creators David Branstetter and Todd Fox.

Comic Quest Event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Special guests include writer Anne Joyce, tattoo artist Elder Nahun, cosplayer Alex Higgens and local artists Akpan Akpan, Heather Landry, Jake Harris and Tim Smith.



Owensboro

Big Bang Store opens at 10 a.m. Special guests include Robert Lamb (writer and storyboard artist for ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’ and She-Ra, Princess of Power’ series) and Shawn Lamb (author of the ‘Allon’ series and scriptwriter for ‘Bravestarr’). Costume contests. Sidewalk sales 50-75% off.



Jasper

Game Knight Store opens at 12 p.m. Costume contest at 12:30 p.m. Pokémon Spelling Bee at 1 p.m. Vendors selling crafts including Wibbly Wobbly Crafts, Sienar Customs, Miscellany Market, Remade by Brenda. $1 and $2 comic books sold for 50 cents each and 15% off all manga and trade paper backs. 15% off figures.



Free Comic Book Day is celebrated at participating shops every year on the first Saturday in May. For a list of free titles that will be available this year, check the Free Comic Book Day website.