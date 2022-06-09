EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – You might notice a distinct lack of MinuteClinics at CVS Pharmacy locations in Evansville and Newburgh.

A CVS official told Eyewitness News, “Per our standard business evaluation practice, we have decided to close three MinuteClinic locations in Evansville because of low patient utilization. Patients can still access our services via virtual care by visiting MinuteClinic.com.”

A CVS in Newburgh was also included in the shutdowns – its MinuteClinic sign has already been removed from the building.