Where do I get rid of my Christmas tree? EWSU offers solution

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — It’s already almost a new year, which means it’s time to take down the Christmas decorations. While getting rid of bulky Christmas trees usually is a hassle, the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility wants to make the process a whole lot easier this year.

Through Friday, Jan. 14, EWSU is offering their annual Christmas tree disposal service. Utility officials say all you need to do it place your Christmas tree next to your trash cart at the curb on the day of your scheduled trash collection, and Republic Services will pick it up and take it to the landfill.

Utility customers who pay for trash and recycling with their monthly water and sewer bill are eligible for the Christmas tree disposal service, officials say. According to the EWSU, the service is not available to residents who live in apartment complexes, mobile home communities, outside the city limits, or for retail, commercial and business customers.

For more information on recycling, visit ewsu.com and click Trash & Recycling for a list of items that may be recycled.