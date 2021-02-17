Where people in Evansville are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Evansville are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Evansville between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Ocala, FL Metro Area
– Migration to Ocala in 2014-2018: 32
– Migration from Ocala to Evansville: 37 (#57 most common destination from Ocala)
– Net migration: 5 to Evansville
#49. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC Metro Area
– Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2014-2018: 35
– Migration from Hilton Head Island to Evansville: 0
– Net migration: 35 to Hilton Head Island
#48. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area
– Migration to Huntington in 2014-2018: 35
– Migration from Huntington to Evansville: 3 (#115 most common destination from Huntington)
– Net migration: 32 to Huntington
#47. Missoula, MT Metro Area
– Migration to Missoula in 2014-2018: 36
– Migration from Missoula to Evansville: 0
– Net migration: 36 to Missoula
#46. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area
– Migration to Spokane in 2014-2018: 36
– Migration from Spokane to Evansville: 0
– Net migration: 36 to Spokane
#45. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area
– Migration to Davenport in 2014-2018: 37
– Migration from Davenport to Evansville: 0
– Net migration: 37 to Davenport
#44. El Paso, TX Metro Area
– Migration to El Paso in 2014-2018: 37
– Migration from El Paso to Evansville: 0
– Net migration: 37 to El Paso
#43. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area
– Migration to Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 42
– Migration from Oklahoma City to Evansville: 0
– Net migration: 42 to Oklahoma City
#42. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area
– Migration to Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 42
– Migration from Cincinnati to Evansville: 119 (#93 most common destination from Cincinnati)
– Net migration: 77 to Evansville
#41. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area
– Migration to Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 44
– Migration from Los Angeles to Evansville: 65 (#238 most common destination from Los Angeles)
– Net migration: 21 to Evansville
#40. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area
– Migration to South Bend in 2014-2018: 44
– Migration from South Bend to Evansville: 69 (#47 most common destination from South Bend)
– Net migration: 25 to Evansville
#39. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area
– Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 50
– Migration from Dallas to Evansville: 65 (#219 most common destination from Dallas)
– Net migration: 15 to Evansville
#38. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area
– Migration to New York in 2014-2018: 50
– Migration from New York to Evansville: 100 (#228 most common destination from New York)
– Net migration: 50 to Evansville
#37. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area
– Migration to Detroit in 2014-2018: 51
– Migration from Detroit to Evansville: 12 (#251 most common destination from Detroit)
– Net migration: 39 to Detroit
#36. Tulsa, OK Metro Area
– Migration to Tulsa in 2014-2018: 52
– Migration from Tulsa to Evansville: 3 (#185 most common destination from Tulsa)
– Net migration: 49 to Tulsa
#35. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area
– Migration to Bridgeport in 2014-2018: 53
– Migration from Bridgeport to Evansville: 0
– Net migration: 53 to Bridgeport
#34. Lawton, OK Metro Area
– Migration to Lawton in 2014-2018: 56
– Migration from Lawton to Evansville: 12 (#84 most common destination from Lawton)
– Net migration: 44 to Lawton
#33. Montgomery, AL Metro Area
– Migration to Montgomery in 2014-2018: 57
– Migration from Montgomery to Evansville: 26 (#78 most common destination from Montgomery)
– Net migration: 31 to Montgomery
#32. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area
– Migration to San Antonio in 2014-2018: 58
– Migration from San Antonio to Evansville: 16 (#234 most common destination from San Antonio)
– Net migration: 42 to San Antonio
#31. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area
– Migration to Corpus Christi in 2014-2018: 59
– Migration from Corpus Christi to Evansville: 0
– Net migration: 59 to Corpus Christi
#30. Carbondale-Marion, IL Metro Area
– Migration to Carbondale in 2014-2018: 61
– Migration from Carbondale to Evansville: 42 (#30 most common destination from Carbondale)
– Net migration: 19 to Carbondale
#29. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area
– Migration to Kansas City in 2014-2018: 63
– Migration from Kansas City to Evansville: 160 (#80 most common destination from Kansas City)
– Net migration: 97 to Evansville
#28. Muncie, IN Metro Area
– Migration to Muncie in 2014-2018: 69
– Migration from Muncie to Evansville: 26 (#33 most common destination from Muncie)
– Net migration: 43 to Muncie
#27. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area
– Migration to Lexington in 2014-2018: 72
– Migration from Lexington to Evansville: 192 (#20 most common destination from Lexington)
– Net migration: 120 to Evansville
#26. The Villages, FL Metro Area
– Migration to The Villages in 2014-2018: 74
– Migration from The Villages to Evansville: 0
– Net migration: 74 to The Villages
#25. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area
– Migration to Tampa in 2014-2018: 75
– Migration from Tampa to Evansville: 47 (#201 most common destination from Tampa)
– Net migration: 28 to Tampa
#24. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area
– Migration to Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 80
– Migration from Jacksonville to Evansville: 90 (#105 most common destination from Jacksonville)
– Net migration: 10 to Evansville
#23. Knoxville, TN Metro Area
– Migration to Knoxville in 2014-2018: 81
– Migration from Knoxville to Evansville: 13 (#163 most common destination from Knoxville)
– Net migration: 68 to Knoxville
#22. Johnson City, TN Metro Area
– Migration to Johnson City in 2014-2018: 97
– Migration from Johnson City to Evansville: 0
– Net migration: 97 to Johnson City
#21. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area
– Migration to Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 99
– Migration from Pittsburgh to Evansville: 33 (#190 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
– Net migration: 66 to Pittsburgh
#20. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area
– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 99
– Migration from Virginia Beach to Evansville: 36 (#193 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
– Net migration: 63 to Virginia Beach
#19. Bloomington, IL Metro Area
– Migration to Bloomington in 2014-2018: 100
– Migration from Bloomington to Evansville: 56 (#34 most common destination from Bloomington)
– Net migration: 44 to Bloomington
#18. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area
– Migration to Charleston in 2014-2018: 110
– Migration from Charleston to Evansville: 0
– Net migration: 110 to Charleston
#17. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area
– Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 112
– Migration from Atlanta to Evansville: 201 (#134 most common destination from Atlanta)
– Net migration: 89 to Evansville
#16. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area
– Migration to San Jose in 2014-2018: 131
– Migration from San Jose to Evansville: 0
– Net migration: 131 to San Jose
#15. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area
– Migration to Portland in 2014-2018: 137
– Migration from Portland to Evansville: 10 (#247 most common destination from Portland)
– Net migration: 127 to Portland
#14. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area
– Migration to Clarksville in 2014-2018: 140
– Migration from Clarksville to Evansville: 93 (#60 most common destination from Clarksville)
– Net migration: 47 to Clarksville
#13. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area
– Migration to Fort Wayne in 2014-2018: 166
– Migration from Fort Wayne to Evansville: 36 (#57 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
– Net migration: 130 to Fort Wayne
#12. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area
– Migration to Bowling Green in 2014-2018: 169
– Migration from Bowling Green to Evansville: 128 (#8 most common destination from Bowling Green)
– Net migration: 41 to Bowling Green
#11. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area
– Migration to Nashville in 2014-2018: 169
– Migration from Nashville to Evansville: 327 (#42 most common destination from Nashville)
– Net migration: 158 to Evansville
#10. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
– Migration to St. Louis in 2014-2018: 171
– Migration from St. Louis to Evansville: 224 (#76 most common destination from St. Louis)
– Net migration: 53 to Evansville
#9. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area
– Migration to Houston in 2014-2018: 175
– Migration from Houston to Evansville: 38 (#250 most common destination from Houston)
– Net migration: 137 to Houston
#8. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area
– Migration to Lafayette in 2014-2018: 190
– Migration from Lafayette to Evansville: 121 (#25 most common destination from Lafayette)
– Net migration: 69 to Lafayette
#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area
– Migration to Chicago in 2014-2018: 191
– Migration from Chicago to Evansville: 376 (#120 most common destination from Chicago)
– Net migration: 185 to Evansville
#6. Columbus, OH Metro Area
– Migration to Columbus in 2014-2018: 206
– Migration from Columbus to Evansville: 20 (#196 most common destination from Columbus)
– Net migration: 186 to Columbus
#5. Terre Haute, IN Metro Area
– Migration to Terre Haute in 2014-2018: 435
– Migration from Terre Haute to Evansville: 166 (#6 most common destination from Terre Haute)
– Net migration: 269 to Terre Haute
#4. Bloomington, IN Metro Area
– Migration to Bloomington in 2014-2018: 485
– Migration from Bloomington to Evansville: 118 (#16 most common destination from Bloomington)
– Net migration: 367 to Bloomington
#3. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area
– Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 532
– Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Evansville: 389 (#17 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
– Net migration: 143 to Louisville/Jefferson County
#2. Owensboro, KY Metro Area
– Migration to Owensboro in 2014-2018: 725
– Migration from Owensboro to Evansville: 804 (#1 most common destination from Owensboro)
– Net migration: 79 to Evansville
#1. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area
– Migration to Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 858
– Migration from Indianapolis to Evansville: 1,286 (#10 most common destination from Indianapolis)
– Net migration: 428 to Evansville