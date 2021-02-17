Where people in Evansville are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Evansville are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Evansville between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Ocala, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Ocala in 2014-2018: 32

– Migration from Ocala to Evansville: 37 (#57 most common destination from Ocala)

– Net migration: 5 to Evansville

MoodyGroove//Wikimedia Commons

#49. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Hilton Head Island in 2014-2018: 35

– Migration from Hilton Head Island to Evansville: 0

– Net migration: 35 to Hilton Head Island

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area

– Migration to Huntington in 2014-2018: 35

– Migration from Huntington to Evansville: 3 (#115 most common destination from Huntington)

– Net migration: 32 to Huntington

Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons

#47. Missoula, MT Metro Area

– Migration to Missoula in 2014-2018: 36

– Migration from Missoula to Evansville: 0

– Net migration: 36 to Missoula

Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#46. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Spokane in 2014-2018: 36

– Migration from Spokane to Evansville: 0

– Net migration: 36 to Spokane

JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock

#45. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area

– Migration to Davenport in 2014-2018: 37

– Migration from Davenport to Evansville: 0

– Net migration: 37 to Davenport

Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#44. El Paso, TX Metro Area

– Migration to El Paso in 2014-2018: 37

– Migration from El Paso to Evansville: 0

– Net migration: 37 to El Paso

Wikimedia

#43. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 42

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Evansville: 0

– Net migration: 42 to Oklahoma City

Canva

#42. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 42

– Migration from Cincinnati to Evansville: 119 (#93 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Net migration: 77 to Evansville

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#41. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 44

– Migration from Los Angeles to Evansville: 65 (#238 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 21 to Evansville

Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

#40. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area

– Migration to South Bend in 2014-2018: 44

– Migration from South Bend to Evansville: 69 (#47 most common destination from South Bend)

– Net migration: 25 to Evansville

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 50

– Migration from Dallas to Evansville: 65 (#219 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 15 to Evansville

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#38. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2014-2018: 50

– Migration from New York to Evansville: 100 (#228 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 50 to Evansville

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#37. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2014-2018: 51

– Migration from Detroit to Evansville: 12 (#251 most common destination from Detroit)

– Net migration: 39 to Detroit

Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#36. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Tulsa in 2014-2018: 52

– Migration from Tulsa to Evansville: 3 (#185 most common destination from Tulsa)

– Net migration: 49 to Tulsa

JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#35. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area

– Migration to Bridgeport in 2014-2018: 53

– Migration from Bridgeport to Evansville: 0

– Net migration: 53 to Bridgeport

WillHuebie // Shutterstock

#34. Lawton, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Lawton in 2014-2018: 56

– Migration from Lawton to Evansville: 12 (#84 most common destination from Lawton)

– Net migration: 44 to Lawton

Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#33. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Montgomery in 2014-2018: 57

– Migration from Montgomery to Evansville: 26 (#78 most common destination from Montgomery)

– Net migration: 31 to Montgomery

Pixabay

#32. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2014-2018: 58

– Migration from San Antonio to Evansville: 16 (#234 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 42 to San Antonio

Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#31. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Corpus Christi in 2014-2018: 59

– Migration from Corpus Christi to Evansville: 0

– Net migration: 59 to Corpus Christi

Explorecdale // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Carbondale-Marion, IL Metro Area

– Migration to Carbondale in 2014-2018: 61

– Migration from Carbondale to Evansville: 42 (#30 most common destination from Carbondale)

– Net migration: 19 to Carbondale

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#29. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Kansas City in 2014-2018: 63

– Migration from Kansas City to Evansville: 160 (#80 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Net migration: 97 to Evansville

Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Muncie, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Muncie in 2014-2018: 69

– Migration from Muncie to Evansville: 26 (#33 most common destination from Muncie)

– Net migration: 43 to Muncie

FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

– Migration to Lexington in 2014-2018: 72

– Migration from Lexington to Evansville: 192 (#20 most common destination from Lexington)

– Net migration: 120 to Evansville

Ted Eytan // Wikicommons

#26. The Villages, FL Metro Area

– Migration to The Villages in 2014-2018: 74

– Migration from The Villages to Evansville: 0

– Net migration: 74 to The Villages

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#25. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2014-2018: 75

– Migration from Tampa to Evansville: 47 (#201 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 28 to Tampa

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons’

#24. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 80

– Migration from Jacksonville to Evansville: 90 (#105 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 10 to Evansville

David Wilson // Flickr

#23. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Knoxville in 2014-2018: 81

– Migration from Knoxville to Evansville: 13 (#163 most common destination from Knoxville)

– Net migration: 68 to Knoxville

Mrgriffter // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Johnson City, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Johnson City in 2014-2018: 97

– Migration from Johnson City to Evansville: 0

– Net migration: 97 to Johnson City

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#21. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 99

– Migration from Pittsburgh to Evansville: 33 (#190 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

– Net migration: 66 to Pittsburgh

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#20. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 99

– Migration from Virginia Beach to Evansville: 36 (#193 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 63 to Virginia Beach

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Bloomington, IL Metro Area

– Migration to Bloomington in 2014-2018: 100

– Migration from Bloomington to Evansville: 56 (#34 most common destination from Bloomington)

– Net migration: 44 to Bloomington

Ken Lund // Flickr

#18. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charleston in 2014-2018: 110

– Migration from Charleston to Evansville: 0

– Net migration: 110 to Charleston

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 112

– Migration from Atlanta to Evansville: 201 (#134 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 89 to Evansville

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#16. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Jose in 2014-2018: 131

– Migration from San Jose to Evansville: 0

– Net migration: 131 to San Jose

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#15. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Portland in 2014-2018: 137

– Migration from Portland to Evansville: 10 (#247 most common destination from Portland)

– Net migration: 127 to Portland

Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

– Migration to Clarksville in 2014-2018: 140

– Migration from Clarksville to Evansville: 93 (#60 most common destination from Clarksville)

– Net migration: 47 to Clarksville

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Fort Wayne in 2014-2018: 166

– Migration from Fort Wayne to Evansville: 36 (#57 most common destination from Fort Wayne)

– Net migration: 130 to Fort Wayne

OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area

– Migration to Bowling Green in 2014-2018: 169

– Migration from Bowling Green to Evansville: 128 (#8 most common destination from Bowling Green)

– Net migration: 41 to Bowling Green

f11photo // Shutterstock

#11. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2014-2018: 169

– Migration from Nashville to Evansville: 327 (#42 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 158 to Evansville

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2014-2018: 171

– Migration from St. Louis to Evansville: 224 (#76 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 53 to Evansville

skeeze // Pixabay

#9. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2014-2018: 175

– Migration from Houston to Evansville: 38 (#250 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 137 to Houston

Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Lafayette in 2014-2018: 190

– Migration from Lafayette to Evansville: 121 (#25 most common destination from Lafayette)

– Net migration: 69 to Lafayette

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2014-2018: 191

– Migration from Chicago to Evansville: 376 (#120 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 185 to Evansville

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#6. Columbus, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2014-2018: 206

– Migration from Columbus to Evansville: 20 (#196 most common destination from Columbus)

– Net migration: 186 to Columbus

Yipdw // Wikicommons

#5. Terre Haute, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Terre Haute in 2014-2018: 435

– Migration from Terre Haute to Evansville: 166 (#6 most common destination from Terre Haute)

– Net migration: 269 to Terre Haute

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bloomington, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Bloomington in 2014-2018: 485

– Migration from Bloomington to Evansville: 118 (#16 most common destination from Bloomington)

– Net migration: 367 to Bloomington

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#3. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 532

– Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Evansville: 389 (#17 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)

– Net migration: 143 to Louisville/Jefferson County

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Owensboro, KY Metro Area

– Migration to Owensboro in 2014-2018: 725

– Migration from Owensboro to Evansville: 804 (#1 most common destination from Owensboro)

– Net migration: 79 to Evansville

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 858

– Migration from Indianapolis to Evansville: 1,286 (#10 most common destination from Indianapolis)

– Net migration: 428 to Evansville