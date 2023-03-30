If you choose fillable eggs for an Easter egg hunt, you can stuff each one with a prize rather than exchanging them for prizes at the end.

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The 76th annual West Side Nut Club Easter egg hunt will be held at Mater Dei High School on April 1, but there are several other egg hunting events in the Tri-State this season. Here is a list of locations that will be holding egg hunts open to the public.

Evansville

West Side Nut Club 76th annual Easter egg hunt

Where : Mater Dei High School

: Mater Dei High School When: Saturday, April 1 at 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 at 1 p.m. Age range : Pre-school to 3rd grade.

: Pre-school to 3rd grade. Other info: Prizes include candy, stuffed animals, passes to Evansville Otters, SkyZone, Vertical Escape, Bob Walthers Fun Center, Burdette Park, Franklin Lanes, The Children’s Museum of Evansville, Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden, Swonder Ice Arena and more.

3rd annual 4 Good Community Easter egg hunt

Where: Willard Library.

Willard Library. When: Saturday, April 1 at 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 1 at 1 p.m. Other info: Parking available at Berry Plastics

Harwood Baptist Church annual Easter egg hunt

Where : Harwood Baptist Church.

: Harwood Baptist Church. When : Saturday, April 1 at 3 p.m.

: Saturday, April 1 at 3 p.m. Age range : 3 to 12.

: 3 to 12. Other info: Prizes available for each age group.

St. John’s East community Easter egg hunt

Where : St. John’s East UCC

: St. John’s East UCC When : Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m.

: Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. Other info: Two available areas for the egg hunt, one for smaller children and one for older children.

FaithWay Baptist Church Free community egg hunt

Where : FaithWay Baptist Church

: FaithWay Baptist Church When : Saturday, April 8 at 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m..

: Saturday, April 8 at 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.. Age range : Children 12 years or younger

: Children 12 years or younger Other info: Event will open at 1:30 p.m. with registration, egg hunt will begin at 2:30 p.m..

NorthWoods Church Easter egg hunt

Where : NorthWoods Church

: NorthWoods Church When : Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m..

: Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m.. Age range : Toddlers through 6th grade students

: Toddlers through 6th grade students Other info: To accommodate parking, the church asks that groups arrive according to the first letter of their last name. Last names beginning with A-K are asked to arrive by 11 a.m. and last names beginning with L-Z are asked to arrive by 12:30 p.m..

Owensboro

Audubon-Bon Harbor Neighborhood Alliance Easter egg hunt

Where : Thompson Berry Park

: Thompson Berry Park When : Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m..

: Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.. Age range : 0-12.

: 0-12. Other info: Available for residents of the Audubon-Bon Harbor Neighborhood Alliance

Henderson

2nd annual community Easter egg hunt

Where : Homeplace of Henderson

: Homeplace of Henderson When : Friday, April 7 at 2 p.m..

: Friday, April 7 at 2 p.m.. Other info: Different age groups available for the egg hunt.

Airline Baptist Church Easter egg hunt

Where : Airline Baptist Church

: Airline Baptist Church When : Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

: Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Other info: Rain or shine

Finley Baptist Church Easter egg hunt

Where : Finley Baptist Church

: Finley Baptist Church When: Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m..

Robards

5th annual special needs Easter egg hunt