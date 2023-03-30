HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The 76th annual West Side Nut Club Easter egg hunt will be held at Mater Dei High School on April 1, but there are several other egg hunting events in the Tri-State this season. Here is a list of locations that will be holding egg hunts open to the public.
Evansville
West Side Nut Club 76th annual Easter egg hunt
- Where: Mater Dei High School
- When: Saturday, April 1 at 1 p.m.
- Age range: Pre-school to 3rd grade.
- Other info: Prizes include candy, stuffed animals, passes to Evansville Otters, SkyZone, Vertical Escape, Bob Walthers Fun Center, Burdette Park, Franklin Lanes, The Children’s Museum of Evansville, Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden, Swonder Ice Arena and more.
3rd annual 4 Good Community Easter egg hunt
- Where: Willard Library.
- When: Saturday, April 1 at 1 p.m.
- Other info: Parking available at Berry Plastics
Harwood Baptist Church annual Easter egg hunt
- Where: Harwood Baptist Church.
- When: Saturday, April 1 at 3 p.m.
- Age range: 3 to 12.
- Other info: Prizes available for each age group.
St. John’s East community Easter egg hunt
- Where: St. John’s East UCC
- When: Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m.
- Other info: Two available areas for the egg hunt, one for smaller children and one for older children.
FaithWay Baptist Church Free community egg hunt
- Where: FaithWay Baptist Church
- When: Saturday, April 8 at 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m..
- Age range: Children 12 years or younger
- Other info: Event will open at 1:30 p.m. with registration, egg hunt will begin at 2:30 p.m..
NorthWoods Church Easter egg hunt
- Where: NorthWoods Church
- When: Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m..
- Age range: Toddlers through 6th grade students
- Other info: To accommodate parking, the church asks that groups arrive according to the first letter of their last name. Last names beginning with A-K are asked to arrive by 11 a.m. and last names beginning with L-Z are asked to arrive by 12:30 p.m..
Owensboro
Audubon-Bon Harbor Neighborhood Alliance Easter egg hunt
- Where: Thompson Berry Park
- When: Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m..
- Age range: 0-12.
- Other info: Available for residents of the Audubon-Bon Harbor Neighborhood Alliance
Henderson
2nd annual community Easter egg hunt
- Where: Homeplace of Henderson
- When: Friday, April 7 at 2 p.m..
- Other info: Different age groups available for the egg hunt.
Airline Baptist Church Easter egg hunt
- Where: Airline Baptist Church
- When: Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m.
- Other info: Rain or shine
Finley Baptist Church Easter egg hunt
- Where: Finley Baptist Church
- When: Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m..
Robards
5th annual special needs Easter egg hunt
- Where: BIAC T.K. Lodge
- When: Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m..
- Age range: Children 10 and under.
- Other info: Hunt starts at 12 p.m.. Snacks and drinks will be provided.