HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Dubois County residents impacted by Monday morning’s tornado and damaging winds are asked to report damage by calling 211.

Residents can also report by going to https://in211.communityos.org/Disaster_Damage_Reporting.

Officials state individuals will be asked to provide their name, address, phone number, damage to property and type of damage the property sustained.

The information being collected will help Emergency Management and the Red Cross assess damage to the county and see if there is a need for any additional resources.