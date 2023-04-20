HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 47 earlier this year, legalizing marijuana for medical use within the state. However, recreational use of marijuana remains illegal in Kentucky, so we decided to look at the marijuana arrest rates in the Kentucky counties in our viewing area.

According to data from Kentucky State Police, Kentucky had 24 marijuana arrests per 10,000 residents in 2021. In our viewing area, only two counties, Hancock and Muhlenberg, were below this rate. The highest arrest rate in our area was Union County, with 79 arrests per 10,000 residents.

You can view the results of the data in the interactive map below.

Senate Bill 47 will go into effect in Kentucky in 2025.