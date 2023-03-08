HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Wednesday afternoon, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear awarded nearly $2M in funding to numerous nonprofits in Henderson and Union County.
Nine nonprofits in Union County were awarded $484,343.11, while 20 Henderson County nonprofits were awarded $1,220,842.90.
The awards come from the Nonprofit Assistance Fund, which is helping organizations across Kentucky recover from the effects of the pandemic.
In Union County, Gov. Beshear presented:
- $100,000 to Breckinridge Place Retirement Community;
- $100,000 to St. Agnes Parish of Uniontown;
- $100,000 to John Paul II Catholic School;
- $74,192.04 to St. Ann’s Parish of Morganfield;
- $66,473.41 to St. Francis Borgia Parish of Sturgis;
- $20,752 to the Morganfield Lions Club;
- $16,097.74 to Sacred Heart Parish of St. Vincent;
- $4,275.82 to St. Ambrose Parish of Henshaw; and
- $2,552.10 to St. Peter’s Parish of Waverly.
In Henderson County, Gov. Beshear presented:
- $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Henderson;
- $100,000 to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School;
- $100,000 to Hugh Edward Sandefur Training Center;
- $100,000 to St. Anthony’s Hospice;
- $100,000 to United Way of Henderson County;
- $100,000 to Holy Name Parish of Henderson;
- $100,000 to the Henderson County Healthcare Corporation;
- $100,000 to the Audubon Kids Zone;
- $94,763 to the Henderson County Family YMCA;
- $67,951.46 to the Father Bradley Shelter for Women and Children;
- $48,737 to the Ohio Valley Art League;
- $45,718 to Healing Reins of Kentucky;
- $38,733.94 to The Salvation Army of Henderson;
- $38,427 to Redbanks Regency Apartments;
- $21,306 to The Gathering Place;
- $18,839.85 to Experiencing Autism Together;
- $18,376.65 to St. Augustine’s Parish of Reed;
- $16,972 to Volunteer and Information Center;
- $5,586 to the Henderson County Healthcare Corporation – Two
- $5,432 to the Humane Society of Henderson County.