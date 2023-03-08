HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Wednesday afternoon, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear awarded nearly $2M in funding to numerous nonprofits in Henderson and Union County.

Nine nonprofits in Union County were awarded $484,343.11, while 20 Henderson County nonprofits were awarded $1,220,842.90.

The awards come from the Nonprofit Assistance Fund, which is helping organizations across Kentucky recover from the effects of the pandemic.

In Union County, Gov. Beshear presented:

In Henderson County, Gov. Beshear presented: