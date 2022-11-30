(Courtesy: White County Sheriff’s Office)

WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — Three decades later, an important chapter in the White County Sheriff’s life has come to a close. Sheriff Graves started his career in law enforcement 31 years ago, and now he’s retiring.

“We want to thank him for his dedication to the citizens of White County,” says the sheriff’s office on social media. “We appreciate your and your family’s service.”

Deputies gave Sheriff Graves a plaque thanking him for his service throughout the years. It reads, “RANDY GRAVES – Thank you for 32 years of dedication and service to the White County Sheriff’s Department”.

The sheriff’s office says his retirement is well deserved and they wish him the best.