WHITE CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The White County Sheriff’s Department has put a PSA for anyone driving Monday night or the next day.

Deputies gave the warning out on social media, mentioning that weather conditions in the area could make driving dangerous.

“Dense fog, heavy rains and localized flooding will make driving hazardous this evening into tomorrow,” the sheriff’s office says on Facebook.

Deputies urge motorists to not drive unless absolutely necessary. They remind drivers to give plenty of room between vehicles and allow for extra time if you have to travel.

