White County man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ill (WEHT) – Illinois State Police say a 70-year-old man was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle crashed into a tractor he was operating on Friday.

According to ISP, the tractor was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 14 and was attempting to turn off of the roadway just after 4:30 p.m. ISP says that a vehicle struck the tractor while it was attempting to pass the tractor and another vehicle behind the tractor.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for improper passing and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

