White County mother arrested for allegedly driving under the influence with her kids in the car

GIBSON CO., Ind (WEHT) Indiana State Police say Deana Hoffman, 48, of Crossville, Il, had morphine in her system when she pulled over. Troopers also say her two children were in the vehicle.

ISP pulled over Hoffman Wednesday night around 10:00 on SR-64 east of CR 100 North for crossing the center line. Authorities say her two children, ages 15 and 4, were also in the vehicle. Troopers learned Hoffman was under the influence of morphine. She was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with passengers less than 18 years of age and neglect of a dependent.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 6, 2020)

LATEST CRIME NEWS: