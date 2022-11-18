WHITE COUNTY, Ill (WEHT) – White County Sheriff Randy Graves announced on Facebook he will be retiring on November 30.

“I am very proud of the White County Sheriff’s Department and all my employees and past co-workers,” said Sheriff Graves in his post. “All the employees work very hard day to day sacrificing time with their families working holidays, weekends and nights.”

Graves served as sheriff for 18 months to complete Doug Maier’s 4 year term when he retired in March of 2021. Before that, Graves says he served at the White County Sheriff’s Department for 32 years as a corrections officer, deputy sheriff and sheriff’s sergeant.