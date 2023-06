HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The White County Sheriff’s Office announced stolen oilfield property has been recovered.

According to the office, a spokesperson for George Mitchell Drilling stated a Smith brand drill bit worth $20,000 was stolen from a location in the Calvin Bottoms on County Road 2200 N.

Officials state the bit was recovered in Franklin County on June 22, and the bit was released back to George Mitchell Drilling.

The incident is still under investigation.