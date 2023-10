HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Carmi Police Department (CPD), a body was found around 6:49 p.m. on October 4 in Carmi.

Police say the body was located in a shed next to an apartment complex on Stewart Street. Officers say the body was unidentifiable and there will be an autopsy later this week in Champaign, Illinois.

CPD says as of right now, there is no reason to suspect foul play but the case is still under investigation.