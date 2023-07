HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Carmi Police Department (CPD) says there has been a big power outage in the area.

CPD says the city of Carmi is aware of a town wide power outage due to storm damage. CPD says there are downed trees and power lines thoughout town, and people are asked to please travel only if necessary.

Police say crews are working to repair damange.

You can view an outage map here.