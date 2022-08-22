CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) – Country music and a rodeo will help raise funds for Carmi’s Kicks 4 Kids program.

Boots, Bulls and Country Music will happen on September 22 at the White County Fairgrounds. Gates open at 5 p.m., the rodeo and music event will be at 6 p.m. People can get tickets at the Carmi locations of Peoples National Bank, First Mid Bank & Trust and Carquest Auto Parts. Tickets are $15 and kids 8 and under are free.

The event’s Facebook page says all proceeds go directly to the Carmi Christmas Elves program Kicks 4 Kids.