HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Carmi Police Department has announced that a power outage has been planned for some Carmi residents on Wednesday, January 10.

Police say the outage will start at 8:30 a.m. and is expected to last until around 3:30 p.m. The areas affected will be along Highway 14 from Lexington Avenue westward to the radio transmission site. This includes the Sunnybrook Subdivision.

Carmi Police apologize for any inconvenience this outage may cause.