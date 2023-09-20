HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) Board approved funding to support affordable housing and community revitalization efforts in Carmi, among other cities.

A news release says the Strong Communities Program (SCP) will provide funding to 68 units of local governments and land bank authorities across Illinois for the acquisition, maintenance, rehabilitation and demolition of abandoned residential properties in their communities.

Carmi received a $120,000 grant. We reached out to a representative for Mayor Jeff Pollard’s office to ask what the city plans to use the money for, and they said Carmi will be using the money to buy and tear down abandoned homes and properties.

Officials say the program is designed to support local revitalization efforts and attract further investment in communities that may lack the resources needed to tackle vacant, abandoned and deteriorated properties.

“Vacant and abandoned properties continue to be a strain on local budgets and resources in communities throughout Illinois, which is why IHDA created the Strong Communities Program to assist local governments with their neighborhood revitalization efforts,” IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust said. “Through the Strong Communities Program, IHDA seeks to help communities transform these properties back into positive, revenue-generating assets for neighborhoods.”