HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The City of Carmi have announced their plans for the 2024 Carmi Fest, which officials say will be the signature weekend eclipse event of April. The music fest will take place at Burrell’s Woods.

Chart-topping country music star Eddi Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry will headline the event. The Frontmen, Drew Baldridge and Tailgate Revival will also be at the festival.

Ticket prices start at $50 ($45 with early bird pricing). All tickets are for field seating, and all guests must have a ticket to attend. There will also be a $1.50 charge to each ticket for custom eclipse glasses that visitors can pick up at the gate. Camping will be available for the event and is encouraged, but space will be limited.

Early bird tickets are available starting December 11 at 9:00 a.m. You can buy tickets here.