HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Independence Day holiday to minimize travel disruption.

Officials say non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. June 30 to 11:59 p.m. July 4. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas.

Among our local Illinois counties, this only applies to White County. U.S. 45 south of Norris City is closed and a detour is posted. The other notice involves Main Street, also known as Illinois 1, between Fourth Street and Third Street, also known as Illinois 14, is closed with a detour posted.

Officials say to avoid these work areas, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.