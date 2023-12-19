HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to Illinois State Police (ISP), ISP Troop 9 responded to a head-on crash Monday morning.

ISP says the wreck occurred on Illinois Route 1, approximately one mile south of Crossville, on December 18, around 9:24 a.m..

Police say preliminary information indicates the following occurred: ISP Troop 9 responded to the above location for the report of a two-unit, head-on crash, involving a truck-tractor semi-trailer (TTST) and a Jeep. The driver of the Jeep was transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

ISP says the roadway was shut down until approximately 2:25 p.m. while officers investigated. Police say there is no additional information to share at this time.