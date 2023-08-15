HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Norris City-Omaha-Enfield school district will now have its Booth Elementary School students taught in the district’s attendance center in Norris City.

The school board voted to close Booth located in Enfield in July.

The superintendent says staffing and teaching shortages were among the reasons the board voted to close Booth.

“I’m excited for the opportunity for the kids in our district to be under one roof and have all the same programming,” Superintendent Matt Vollman said. “All of our programs will be the same.”

Vollman added he’s hoping for a “turn around” for those applying and accepting teaching professions.

Meanwhile, he says there has been no official discussion about White County consolidating all its school districts.