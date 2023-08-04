HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Norris City received $1,235,550.00 in funding for public infrastructure.

According to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), the funding for these projects could go toward construction of storm sewer pipes, waterline replacements, hydrant and water storage tank construction and other critical projects that help mitigate flooding and support sewage management, water delivery and other public water necessities.

A news release says state-administered Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds must be utilized in areas that do not receive their own funds directly from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), with the majority of funds benefitting smaller communities and rural areas. Officals say preference was given to projects located in underserved areas, opportunity zones and those which proposed a non-state matching component to drive the maximum investment to the area.

“Every Illinoisan deserves access to safe drinking water sources, proper sanitary management, and stable housing,” said U.S. Senator Durbin. “With this substantial federal Community Development Block Grant, we are one step closer to delivering on that promise.”