HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The White County Christmas Nighttime Light Parade is being held on Saturday, November 25 at 5:30 p.m.

According to the Carmi Police Department, the line up and start area is different this year. The parade will form up in its assigned order, with the front starting at 3rd and Cherry Street in Carmi and continuing down 3rd, Elm and 4th Streets for line up.

Police officials say the parade route, however, will remain the same. It will begin at 3rd and Cherry, then immediately turn east onto Cherry Street, going all the way down to Main Cross Street. At Main Cross, the parade will head south across Main Street to Robinson Street, then head west on Robinson to Santa’s House located at Theater Park, where the parade will end.

All streets intersecting the parade route will be blocked starting at 5:30 p.m. until the parade clears and it’s deemed safe to resume normal traffic.

A tree lighting ceremony will take place at Theater Park with the arrival of Santa Claus. While the public is invited to come out and celebrate the start of the Christmas season, drivers are advised to use caution when in the area due to increased pedestrian traffic.